Service Information Service 9:00 AM Cienega High School 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way Vail , AZ Service 11:00 AM Pantano Christian Church 1755 S. Houghton Road Tucson , AZ Obituary

HULLAND, Steven Robert, Jr.



51, of Amado, AZ unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after watching his daughter, Jessica and her team win a soccer tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.



Steve was born on September 5, 1967 in Syracuse, NY to Steve and Melissa Hulland Sr. During the next 16 years, Steve and his younger brother Jim enjoyed living in many different homes throughout the United States with his mother and father - a career United States Marine. During 1983 Steve Sr. retired from the



Steve received his primary and secondary education from schools in Baldwinsville, NY, Memphis, TN, Pensacola, FL, Glynco, GA, Yuma and Sahuarita, AZ - graduating from Sahuarita High School in 1986. Throughout those years Steve made legions of friends, enjoyed Boy Scouting with his beloved grandfather, Bob Hulland and loving care and guidance from his grandmother, Barbara Hulland. Steve developed a lifelong love of tinkering, operating computers and being an excellent athlete - especially on the soccer field. As a young and early computer expert, Steve acquired and donated several early desktop computers while helping the late Mr. Manaheim develop a very successful computer program at Sahuarita High School. Steve thrived in making and helping friends be successful doing whatever they might enjoy - something which was destined to be a major part of his adult life.



Steve attended United States Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego, CA during late 1986 followed by earning his FAA Air Traffic Control license from the USN/USMC Air Traffic Control Schools in Memphis, TN. Subsequently stationed in 29 Palms, CA and Iwakuni, Japan. Steve became a Sergeant of Marines before receiving an honorable discharge and returning to his Arizona home in 1994 - where he lived with his family in the Elephant Head community.



Steve was an original member of the Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department, excelling as a skilled structural and wildland firefighter and EMT - providing his community public safety leadership, compassion and service. Early this century, Steve decided to move to Phoenix in order to improve his considerable computer skills - quickly earning all available Microsoft advanced computer technology certifications and attended Chapman College. Steve lived and worked within the IT field in Phoenix, AZ helping companies, such as Troon Golf, Circle K and others, developing comprehensive and excellent computer-based retail operations. His dedication to helping others had now become Steve's "modus-operandi". Steve offered his friendship to everyone and helped others succeed, expecting nothing in return - but always being available to help his many friends achieve their goals while continuing to serve EHVFD from afar and whenever visiting his family home. While working at Mt. Lemmon Fire Department, Steve met and married firefighter Samantha Beal of Tucson and Summerhaven, AZ. In 2003, Samantha and Steve's daughter, Jessica Rae arrived in this world. Steve would devote his life to ensuring that Jessica received the best care and guidance. Jessica was his "guiding light."



As Fire Equipment Specialist for United Fire in Tucson, AZ, Steve applied his considerable knowledge and skills to become a dedicated leader - providing the best, most innovative and technologically advanced products and services designed to protect people and property from devastating effects of fire and other disastrous events. Steve became the "go-to" person for almost every fire department within Arizona. Steve had the exceptional ability to resolve problems, provide invaluable advice and friendship to those he served.



Even while traveling throughout Arizona, Steve provided Jessica with more love, guidance and opportunities that few youngsters receive. Steve was instrumental in forming, managing and coaching Jessica's soccer team Evolution. The girls on Jessica's team started playing together more than nine years ago and have become one of the most successful soccer teams in Arizona. Not content with just helping to ensure the teams success, Steve was selected as a member of the Pima County Junior Soccer League (PCJSL) Board of Directors. Steve excelled in helping to ensure that PCJSL provided hundreds of youth soccer players with a world class experience.



Steve was proceeded in death by his brother James B. Hulland; maternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Hulland and Lyndal and Marie Ashcraft; cousin, Jessica Hulland and uncle, Paul Ashcraft. Steve is survived by his daughter, Jessica Rae Hulland; her mother, Samantha Beal; parents, Steve and Melissa Hulland Sr. of Amado, Arizona; aunt ,Lynda Brindamour and sons, Richard (Stacie) and Bruce of Tucson, AZ; aunt, Angela (Jim) Sether and sons, Sean and Kyle of Chesapeake, VA; aunt, Judy Jackson and her sons, Scott, Matt and Chris of Courtland, NY; uncle, Robert and Donna Hulland III of Clayton, NC; and uncle, Mark and Vicky Hulland and sons, Ryan and Neil of Lancaster, SC.



On Saturday, May 18, 2019, there will be a traditional Fire Service Celebration of Life Memorial. A 9:00 a.m. Procession will departure from Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ. At 11:00 a.m. a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, Tucson, AZ. Everyone wishing to attend the Procession should plan to arrive at Cienega High School staging area between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Everyone wishing to attend the Celebration of Life Memorial should arrive at the Pantano Christian Church before 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the " '03G Evolution " soccer team. Contact Tricia Tracy (







