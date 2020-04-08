88, died April 3, 2020 after a life of service and friendship. He was an author, inkeeper, advocate of victims rights, public relations consultant and beloved summer camp leader. Germantown High School preceded Army service and a journalism degree from Rider College in 1957. He wrote for the Evening Bulletin and Fairchild Publications, founded a public relations company, ran an eccentric B&B and volunteered thousands of hours for the Pima County Victim Witness Program. He is survived by children, Barton Gellman, Alan Gellman and Sheri Throlson; sister, Barbara Kates; her children, Philip and Mimi Kates and loving partner, Mimi Kirk.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020