The ones we love are never gone from our hearts. They visit us in old stories. They meet us in our dreams. They show up in a song or maybe a familiar face. They speak to us in moments of decision, in times when we know they'd be proud. They live on in the good things we do for the world, and for each other. And they're here to gently remind us every time we miss them... how much we were loved and always will be.
May we All always remember this about my father, Stu Bourquin
BOURQUIN, Stuart Blair
77, of Emerald Isle, NC, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942 in Connersville, IN son of the late, Edward and Wilma Stewart Bourquin
and stepfather, Russell Clifton.
A service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Simpson Bourquin of the home; sons, Bobby Bourquin (Donna), Rusty Bourquin and Randy Bourquin; granddaughter, Morgan Bourquin; sisters, Connie Hansen (Curt) and Debra Coopwood both of AZ; and brother, Eddie Bourquin of IA.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Reed Bourquin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made
to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by JONES FUNERAL HOME-Swansboro, NC.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 20, 2020.