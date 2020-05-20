The ones we love are never gone from our hearts. They visit us in old stories. They meet us in our dreams. They show up in a song or maybe a familiar face. They speak to us in moments of decision, in times when we know they'd be proud. They live on in the good things we do for the world, and for each other. And they're here to gently remind us every time we miss them... how much we were loved and always will be.

May we All always remember this about my father, Stu Bourquin

Gaye Blair Bourquin