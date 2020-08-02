DUFFEY, Suedkamp Suzanne
93, passed away on July 20,2020 at the Handmaker Home for the Aging in Tucson where she had lived since 2018. She is survived by her four children, Kathryn Ballenger (Ken) and Robert (Nancy), Mark, and Paul Suedkamp; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Mrs. Duffey was born in Cincinnati in 1926 to Hilary J. and Mary C. Kessing Berning. Suzanne moved to Tucson in 1932 and attended elementary school at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School and high school at Carondelet Girls Academy. She completed her formal education in business school. Suzanne spent her whole working life (41 years) in Tucson and started her career with the Railway Express Agency (25 years) where she met her first husband, Mark G. Suedkamp. They were married in 1947 for 36 years. She eventually retired from UPS in 1987 after 16 years. After being widowed from her first husband for 20 years, she eloped with her old high school sweetheart, Joe Duffey, in 2003 and moved to Salt Lake City. After Joe died in 2009, Suzanne returned to Tucson where she spent the rest of her life. A memorial web site has been established at https://everloved.com/life-of/suzanne-duffey/
. Life celebrations will be announced in the memorial site at a later date. Donations in memory of Suzanne Duffey can be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 East Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 -3999.