Susan Elizabeth Larson

LARSON, Susan Elizabeth



age 70, made her transition peacefully surrounded by friends on January 19, 2020. Susan was born in Rochester, MN. She received her B.A. degree in education in Kearney State College with a minor in music. She went on to receive her M.A. degree in curriculum and Instruction from Michigan State University. She taught for 20 years in Curtis, Nebraska and at military bases in Germany and Okinawa, Japan. She survived a typhoon while in Japan. She was an organist for UnitedMethodist Church in Cairo and Curtis, Nebraska for a number of years. She retired as a teacher and made Tucson, AZ her home for over 30 years. While in Tucson, she provided private pet care services. She volunteered for several organizations including Era of Peace, which was a special organization for her. She enjoyed traveling, snorkeling in Hawaii, composing music, playing the piano for family, friends and of course her pets. During her short stay at Pura Vida Assisted Living, she won many hearts as well. Her positive attitude, contagious smile, and unconditional love for everyone and her "furry friends" will be greatly missed. She was preceded by her parents, Helen V. Larson and Rudolph V. Larson from Cairo, Nebraska. She is survived by her brothers, Stephen (Roberta) Larson of Inkom, Idaho and James (Shelly) Larson of Pensacola, Florida and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The heavens have gain a bright star and an extraordinary angel. Those wishing to honor her life, can make donations in her name to Animal Shelters, Women & Children's Shelter and/orNew Age Studies of Humanity in Tucson, AZ. Celebration of Life will be announced by her family.







