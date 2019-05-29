Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Elizabeth Newman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEWMAN, Susan Elizabeth



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Mrs. Newman will be forever remembered by her children, Amy (Tom Booth) and Jane; her grandchildren, Alex, Kate and Alice and her sister-in-law, Beverly Masters. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and dear friends, and her beloved dog Muff. Dear ones who predeceased Susan include her husband, Joseph and brothers, Arno, Harry (Edna), Robert (Beverly) and Richard. Susan was born December 26, 1931 to Harry Masters and Katherine Masters (Mason) -- the youngest of five children, and the only girl. A Pennsylvania native, Susan attended Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and then earned her Master's degree at the Simmons School of Social Work in Boston, Massachusetts. Susan worked in social work in Boston, Ann Arbor, Michigan and Tucson, Arizona, where she was Director of Social Services at University Hospital 1979 - 1985. After her retirement she had a private practice for many years. Susan had an indomitable spirit and was straightforward with her opinions. She valued education, was well read, and a good conversationalist with a love for debate. She dabbled in many hobbies over the years, including tennis (with a well-deserved beer afterwards), photography and playing the ukulele. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hacienda de Luna for the tender loving care Susan received in her final years. Family is also grateful to Family Hospice, who allowed Susan such a peaceful death.







