RICHINS, Susan Kay of Marana, Arizona, passed peacefully into eternal sleep due to complications of a brain aneurysm on February 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born June 30, 1946 to Loyd and Ruby Barnard in Gallup New Mexico. She graduated from Grants High School in 1964. She married Clark Richins in Albuquerque, New Mexico recently celebrating their 52nd anniversary. Clark and Susan moved to Tucson Arizona in 1969. In 1974 they built their home on their farm and pecan orchard in what was then rural Avra Valley. Susan worked for the family business as the bookkeeper and accounting. Susan and Clark have three children, Tammy Downing (children, Michael and Amanda), Clark "Bo" Richins (child, Thomas Gallo), Rhonda King (Steve and children, Matthew and Melissa) and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Ruby Barnard and sister, Novell Robbins (Dan and children, James, Kelley) of Arkansas and many more beloved family members including Larry Downing, Tammy Kay Neidhardt and Tommy Lewis. Susan (Susie as friends and family have always called her) was the most thoughtful and proud mother anyone could ever have. She taught us all how to live, laugh, love and enjoy life respectfully. She seldom missed a chance at the casino. She was a collector of stories and documented family genealogy as well as writing many family stories and creating voice documentaries of our family. She loved and collected southwest art. She will always be truly dear to anyone that was graced with knowing her. She has gone ahead to light our way, and watches over us from above cheering us on as she did in life. With joyous sadness we celebrate the life of an amazing, loving and kind woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Marana Veterans Memorial Cemetery followed by a celebration of her honorable life at the Marana Stockyards. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.





