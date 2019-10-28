Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marcia Broder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRODER, Susan Marcia



Age 72, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 at Peppi's House (TMC Hospice). A wonderful wife, mother, friend, and public school teacher, Susan demonstrated how to live a full and meaningful life with dignity and grace and truly amazing determination in spite of multiple chronic medical conditions.



Born on December 31, 1946 in The Bronx, New York to Minnie and Murray Cohen, she is survived by her best friend and husband of 52 years, Richard P. Broder (Tucson); daughters, Wendy Lynne Broder (Las Vegas, NV) and Stefanie Jill Fernandez (Long Island, NY); grandchildren, Rachel Broder, Edan Broder and Daniel Fernandez and sister, Lori Corrado (Rotonda, FL)



When she was 13 years old, Susan was stricken with Type 1 (insulin-dependent) diabetes. For the next 59 years, she refused to be defined or confined by her illness. In 1967, after receiving her bachelor's degree in romance languages from Queens College in New York City, she married Richard Broder and the couple moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she taught 7th and 8th grade Spanish. When daughter Wendy was born in 1969, Susan became a fulltime mother. The young family returned to New York, where daughter Stefanie was born in 1973. After the girls were raised, she returned to school and obtained two masters degrees in education from Adelphi University, eventually becoming a fulltime classroom special education teacher with particular expertise in teaching reading at early grade levels.



In 1991, when both of Susan's kidneys failed and a transplant was needed, her mother came to her rescue as a kidney donor. They were told that the transplanted kidney would probably last about ten years. As it turned out, her mother's kidney lasted 25 years! (What else would you expect?)



Susan was always keenly aware that time was not on her side and that she'd probably have a shorter than average lifespan. Wanting to "squeeze in" as much as they could, the couple made trips during her school summer vacations to several destinations around the world in search of fun, excitement and enlightenment. They were never disappointed.



In 1999, she suffered a stroke which forced her to retire from teaching. The following year, the couple moved to Tucson, where Susan made many wonderful friends and enjoyed some of the happiest days of her life. She was a lifetime learner, an avid reader, and loved to discuss politics. She was a Reading Seed volunteer and also volunteered at two local hospices (TMC and Casa de la Luz) for a total of 7 years.



Susan was, by nature, someone who always helped others and brought joy and comfort to her family and friends. A kind, gentle, and caring soul, with an inquisitive mind and a zany sense of humor, she will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her, including her two dogs, Sammy and Sadie, and her cat, Shyla.



A special thanks to her nephrologist, Tausif Zar, M.D., and to her amazing nurse, Sue Wermie, of Fresenius Medical Care, as well as to the staff at Tucson Medical Center and Peppi's House who treated her with such care and kindness in her final days. No funeral will be held. Instead, a Celebration of Life, officiated by Rabbi Thomas Loucheim of Congregation Or Chadash, will be held at the family's home on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or any other . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







