passed away May 10, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. She was born November 30, 1960, to Robert B. and Joan A. Fleming in Fairbanks, Alaska. Both of her parents preceded her in death. She leaves a hole in the hearts of her best friend Mark Yauney of Portland, OR; her adopted mother, Mary Ann Rombough; her brother and family, Shawn and Tania Fleming, of Tucson; twin nieces, Second LT Marie Fleming of Sacramento, CA and Second LT Julie Fleming of Seoul, South Korea; an aunt, Donna Suzhy of Columbus, Ohio. Countless friends throughout the country that will miss her forever. Susan was an outdoors lady from whitewater rafting on rivers in Northern Washington, climbing Hart's Pass, spending hours at the beach identifying creatures while the tide was out. She enjoys collecting crystals and unusual rocks for her flower garden. She had a bag full of talent for decorating and entertaining that everyone enjoyed. Heaven is lucky to have her as one of their Angles. Memorial gathering will be held this summer in the Methow Valley, Washington with family and friends.







