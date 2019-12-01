Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Mason. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Memorial service 10:30 AM Sabino Road Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

MASON, Susan



of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at her home on November 23, 2019, at the age of 75, after a brief bout with cancer.



Born in Hanover, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 1944, and raised in Taneytown, Maryland, Sue was the daughter of Delmar and Nadine Riffle.



Sue graduated from American University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. There she met Bill Mason, her husband of 55 years. She taught briefly, but her primary career was mother and homemaker. The family moved to Tucson in 1974.



Sue adored children, especially babies. She volunteered for 27 years at Tucson Medical Center in the Antepartum Testing Program, Newborn Nursery, and Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Following her time at TMC, she volunteered at Casa de los Ninos Children's Center.



During her 44-year membership at Sabino Road Baptist Church, Sue was a long-time 2nd Grade Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, AWANA Leader, and Director of the Church Nursery, touching the lives of hundreds of young children and their parents.



In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by daughter, Cheryl Mason of Tucson; daughter, Christine Elliott (and husband Steve Elliott) of Chandler, Arizona; son, Brian Mason of Brooklyn, New York and grandson, Adam Elliott of Chandler. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Riffle of Taneytown, Maryland, who died October 5, 2019.



A Memorial Service celebrating Sue's life will be held at Sabino Road Baptist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.



Contributions in Sue's memory can be made by mail or online to Casa de los Ninos at:







