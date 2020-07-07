TOBIN, Susan Rae, "Sue"
passed away peacefully and serenely with family by her side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She will forever be in the hearts of her family: son, Eric Tobin; daughter, Sarah Artzi and son-in-law, Jeff; five fabulous grandchildren, Scott and Brenda Tobin, and David, Adina and Michael Artzi; sister, Phyllis Sorkin; dear friend, Vicky Celis Picazo; and loving extended family. Her beloved husband, Saul, and her parents Adeline and Sam Cohen predecease her. She is also survived by her loyal and adored dog, Sweetie.
Born in Hackensack and raised in Passaic, Sue was proud of her New Jersey roots. She delighted in being a Kindergarten/First grade teacher until she switched careers to Full-Time Mother. As young parents, she and Saul moved to Tucson in 1959 to seek relief from her worsening arthritis, and, very quickly, Tucson became home and brought more family. Sue's intellect made for a rich life full of curiosity and trying new things. She was a voracious reader (solved every murder mystery before the book was finished), loved rooting and growing plants from cuttings, searched cookbooks for new recipes, and enjoyed her weekly lunches with friends. She and Saul traveled the world and also loved being at the beach. At the age of 53, Sue went back to school and got her master's degree in Reading from the University of Arizona. Sue became a professional Grandma with the birth of her first grandchild and savored that role more than any other. Even as she gracefully moved through the stages of Alzheimer's, Sue continued to inspire us and bring joy and much laughter. We are grateful for her 90 years of love and strength.
Our sincerest thanks to Sue's doctors, the wonderful staff at Tucson Place, where Sue lived for the past three years, and to Casa de la Luz Hospice. If you are so inclined, memorial contributions can be made to The University of Arizona Arthritis Center(https://arthritis.arizona.edu
) or The Tobin Fund for Jewish Continuity (https://jcftucson.org
). Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.