RESSLER, Susan T.was born in 1935 in Boston, MA to Joy M. and Donald L. Trouant. She died peacefully at home at La Posada of cancer on March 31, 2020. Her husband of 62 years, Ronald R. Ressler, is left behind to cherish her memory, along with daughters, Nancy King (Tony) NC, Susan Jones (Kyle) TX; son, David Ressler (Julie) CO; brother, Peter L. Trouant (Liz) ME; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She graduated from Katharine Gibbs School, Boston, MA. Sue and Ron moved to Tucson in 1980, where Sue developed an abiding love for the desert, in particular hummingbirds. She lived fully with deep faith and gave of herself generously and lovingly to her family and friends. She was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, and Desert Hills Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley at a later date. A private service for the Inurnment of ashes will be held at Sierra Vista National Cemetery. Sue's family wishes to thank the caring and dedicated people at Valor Hospice and Bayada Home Care for their compassionate care, and all of Ron and Sue's friends for their kind words and support. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.