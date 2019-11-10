Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susanne Olkkola. View Sign Service Information Avenidas Cremation & Burial 1376 W. St. Mary's Rd. Tucson , AZ 85745 (520)-305-4740 Send Flowers Obituary

OLKKOLA, Susanne



On October 23, 2019, Susanne Olkkola, age 56, passed away from complications of type 1 Diabetes and stage 4 kidney failure. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hellmut and Sybille Fritzsche. Originally from Chicago, Susanne was a Tucson transplant but quickly became Western, adopting cowboy boots, which she once said were very handy for stowing one's diabetes pump. The beginning of her professional life focused on early childhood development, which took her to Sarah Lawrence College and then to Montana to start her own pre-school. In 1996, she began a new chapter, moving to Tucson for graduate school to study Health Policy. This career path, including work in Washington DC, connected her with different health policy issues that were dear to her heart, especially women and children's health.



Susanne read voraciously, enjoyed the arts and always loved to talk about how to make the world a better place, despite the political climate. She was open to new ideas and was courageous in the face of many trials. Susanne loved knowledge and science, but also loved people.



Susanne lived her life fiercely: fiercely intelligent, fiercely funny, fiercely loving, and fiercely attached to her people (including her dogs), fiercely generous, fiercely independent, and fiercely stubborn. Susanne was fierce in enjoying what she loved as fully as possible. She was fierce in both her realism and optimism -- for her own health struggles and for the world. Susanne could be in pain or absorbed in crossword or a problem or a bit of planning one moment, and suddenly light up at a simple pleasure.



She will be missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her sister, two brothers, and eight nieces and nephews around the country.



Please send donations to Rogue Theatre and/or The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.







