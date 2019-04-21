ARREOLA, Susie A native of Tucson, Susie Arreola entered Heaven on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at age 93. Born July 5, 1925, she will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning with the Visitation at 8:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Susie requested colorful attire. "I came, I worked and had fun, traveled and loved my family. Thank you and now it's time for me to go. Ani! Ani! Ani!" Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
