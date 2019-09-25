ROUGH-MENDOZA, Susie
74, passed peacefully in her sleep September 5, 2019. Best known as an entertainer, she would play her guitar and sing at bars, clubs, parties, etc. Her voice was unmistakable. Her smile was contagious. She is survived by her three sons, Leonardo, Carlos and Eddie; step-daughter, Michele and siblings, Pat, Bob, Frank, Willie, Kirk, Walt and Fran; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her partner of over 36 years, Lillemor McCrum. She was loved by many and will be missed. A Memorial will be held in the Catalina State Park at the Romero ruins ramada (park admission is $7 per car load) on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 25, 2019