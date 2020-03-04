Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Cathryn Willsey. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Selby home Send Flowers Obituary

WILLSEY, Suzanne Cathryn



66, passed away February 29, 2020 of Alzheimer's. Suzanne was born May 4, 1953. She attended St. Joseph's Academy, Sts. Peter and Paul School, Salpointe High School, and the University of Arizona, where she earned a master's degree in English as a Second Language. Suzanne spent two years in the Peace Corps in Sierra Leon after graduating college. She taught elementary school in Tucson but her passion was teaching overseas. She taught in Kuwait, Colombia, Indonesia, UAE, Bangladesh, Budapest, India, and Tunisia. She had many wonderful lifetime friends, many with whom she taught with overseas. She is survived by her sister, Kris Selby, and many nieces and nephews. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Selby home. Call 520-490-4690 for information. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.











WILLSEY, Suzanne Cathryn66, passed away February 29, 2020 of Alzheimer's. Suzanne was born May 4, 1953. She attended St. Joseph's Academy, Sts. Peter and Paul School, Salpointe High School, and the University of Arizona, where she earned a master's degree in English as a Second Language. Suzanne spent two years in the Peace Corps in Sierra Leon after graduating college. She taught elementary school in Tucson but her passion was teaching overseas. She taught in Kuwait, Colombia, Indonesia, UAE, Bangladesh, Budapest, India, and Tunisia. She had many wonderful lifetime friends, many with whom she taught with overseas. She is survived by her sister, Kris Selby, and many nieces and nephews. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Selby home. Call 520-490-4690 for information. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close