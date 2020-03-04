WILLSEY, Suzanne Cathryn
66, passed away February 29, 2020 of Alzheimer's. Suzanne was born May 4, 1953. She attended St. Joseph's Academy, Sts. Peter and Paul School, Salpointe High School, and the University of Arizona, where she earned a master's degree in English as a Second Language. Suzanne spent two years in the Peace Corps in Sierra Leon after graduating college. She taught elementary school in Tucson but her passion was teaching overseas. She taught in Kuwait, Colombia, Indonesia, UAE, Bangladesh, Budapest, India, and Tunisia. She had many wonderful lifetime friends, many with whom she taught with overseas. She is survived by her sister, Kris Selby, and many nieces and nephews. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Selby home. Call 520-490-4690 for information. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 4, 2020