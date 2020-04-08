Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Phyllis WERBELOW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

passed away peacefully and with dignity on April 1, 2020 with her sons, Greg and Rob, and daughters-in-law, Carolyn and Roxanne, by her side.



She is survived by Greg and Carolyn's two boys, Seth and Ryan; Rob and Roxanne's two boys, Emilio and Marco; her son, Jeff, his wife, Leslye, and their son, Jacob. She is also survived by older brother, Jud, younger brother, Don and their families.



Suzanne, the daughter of Jerry and Helen Werbelow, was born in Saginaw, MI on May 15, 1935 and grew up in Alma. She attended the



She loved symphonic music and volunteered with the Tucson Symphony. She hosted many visiting conductors and musicians on behalf of the Symphony. She recently expressed that she liked to listen to symphonic music carefully and not relegate it to the background.



Her philanthropic pursuits included serving on the Board of the Joseph Gross Gallery at the University of Arizona for many years. She was also an integral member of the candidacy review committee for the Helen Gross Award; a scholarship for MFA students at the University of Arizona.



She traveled and established friendships all over the world, and was a summer resident in Paris for decades. She had wonderful stories of her adventures to remote towns and villages in France and Italy (before GPS!), and was proud of her successful summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge while in her 60's.



She was a long-time practitioner of yoga, meditation and holistic medicine. She inspired family members and friends to learn and practice those disciplines.



She has a supportive and loving family of friends in Tucson, who were an integral and vital part of her life. She was a virtual catalogue of their interests and accomplishments, and loved using that knowledge to connect people with similar goals and interests.



She loved hiking in Sabino Canyon with family and friends and listening to the owls along the way. She had a long-time appreciation of the beauty of butterflies. She was a friend of the Desert Museum, Kartchner Caverns, the Biosphere and the Tucson Botanical Gardens, and shared them with everyone who came to visit.

She lived and died courageously. She is loved.

University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in Speech Therapy and was a member of the synchronized swimming team. She moved to Tucson in 1973, where her parents had been winter residents.

