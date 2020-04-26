VIETA, Suzanne



It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our mother on April 18, 2020 in Tucson Arizona (due to the Covid virus). She was able to hear from all of us by phone. Special thanks to nurse Debbie who held the phone to her ear and told us of how she reacted when we spoke. Three of mom's greatest accomplishments were #1 moving to Tucson where she loved the desert and all its beauty and, of course, the weather. #2 Being a driving force for the American Heart Association CPR in Braille for the blind program. #3 Having a role in starting 911 in Jackson County, Michigan - helping to save lives will never end for her.



Of course her truly greatest was raising our family to be the best we can be, giving our talents to those who need them and just being a great mom!



Suzanne was predeceased by husband, Norman; baby, Christopher and parents. Survived by children, Patricia (Thomas), Stephen (Jean) and Mark (Kathy); grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas and Sarah and great-granddaughter, Morgan.



All who knew her should now celebrate that she is in peace and having a great time with dad, Henry and Katie and all the members of our family and friends in eternal rest and joy.



Peace be with all of you and stay safe and well.



Due to the Corona virus, no services are planned at this time. Remembrances may be made to a .







