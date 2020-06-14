Sylvester A. Sy Morey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOREY, Sylvester A., Sy,

passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerda and his daughter, Diana. He is survived by his sons, Norman and Gary; daughter, Gilda (Bruce) and his grandchildren, Stephanie Jonathan and Christine. He lived a long productive life and realized all the dreams he pursued. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved