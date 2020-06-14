MOREY, Sylvester A., Sy,



passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerda and his daughter, Diana. He is survived by his sons, Norman and Gary; daughter, Gilda (Bruce) and his grandchildren, Stephanie Jonathan and Christine. He lived a long productive life and realized all the dreams he pursued. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









