PFERSDORF, Sylvia C



Age 91, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Sylvia was the 3rd of four children born on December 24, 1928 with her twin brother (Stuart) to John and Edith Haynes. She was a graduate of Tucson High School, Class of 1946. Sylvia attended the College of Education at the University of Arizona and graduated in 1950. She began teaching 2nd grade soon after at Mary Lynn Elementary School. Sylvia was married to Jim Pfersdorf for 67 wonderful years and they had three sons, Jim, John and Rick. She was a life time member of P.E.O. and an avid bridge player. Sylvia adored working with children and for many years was one of the most requested substitute elementary teachers at TUSD. All the neighborhood kids loved her too and she was affectionately known as Aunt Sylvia to everyone. She was always an inspiration and a model in staying positive and upbeat. We have lost a very special wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her son, Richard; and brothers, John Jr., Harry and Stuart. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Nancy) and John and grandson, James. A Memorial Service will be held later this year when we can gather together and celebrate her life. Arrangements made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.













