GARCIA, Sylvia D. 67, passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side. A native Tucsonan, Sylvia graduated from Tucson High School, was a Beautician by trade, raised a family and returned to school earning her Bachelor's degree in History from the University of Arizona. Always the student, teacher and artist, Sylvia's passions included lifelong learning, diverse reading, and creating works of art she shared with those closest to her. Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Porfirio and Emilia Rodriguez, and survived by her husband, Juan Garcia and their sons, Juan, Joshua, Jeremiah (Nadine), two grandsons, Jayden and Gavyn. She is also survived by the balance of the fabulous five, her sisters, Barbara Kingman, Jeannie (Louie) Valenzuela, Becky Rodriguez and Tina (Billy) Fimbres. Sylvia's loving touch, infectious laugh, vast knowledge, sharp wit, and homemade cornbread will be sorely missed. She will be remembered with smiles always.





