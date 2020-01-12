Sylvia Villegas Munoz (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family of Sylvia Munoz sorry..."
    - gloria
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
4725 E. Pima St.
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
4725 E. Pima St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
4725 E. Pima St.
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holy Hope Cemetery
3555 N. Oracle Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MUNOZ, Sylvia Villegas

June 12, 1940 - January 2, 2020

Our beloved mother passed away peacefully in Tucson, Ariz. (the town of her birth); she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Muñoz; parents, Ramiro and Domitila Villegas and brother, Joseph Villegas. She is survived by sisters, Irene (Michael) Castro and Abigail (Gilbert) Domínguez and four children, Robert Jr. (Kimmie, deceased) Muñoz, Debra (Kim) Webber, Terri Muñoz-Antonick (Charlie) and John (Mary) Muñoz. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Our mother attended local schools: Borden, Safford, Tucson High (class of '58), Pima Community College, and the University of Arizona. For 23 years, she worked for the Diocese of Tucson at St. Elizabeth's Clinic; memorials may be sent there or to the Humane Society of So. Ariz. May our mother rest in peace, in heaven with the Lord. God bless her. Catholic Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020: Visitation, 9:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m.; Rosary, 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.; Mass, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 4725 E. Pima St. The gravesite ceremony will be noon -1:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.