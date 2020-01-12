MUNOZ, Sylvia Villegas
June 12, 1940 - January 2, 2020
Our beloved mother passed away peacefully in Tucson, Ariz. (the town of her birth); she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Muñoz; parents, Ramiro and Domitila Villegas and brother, Joseph Villegas. She is survived by sisters, Irene (Michael) Castro and Abigail (Gilbert) Domínguez and four children, Robert Jr. (Kimmie, deceased) Muñoz, Debra (Kim) Webber, Terri Muñoz-Antonick (Charlie) and John (Mary) Muñoz. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Our mother attended local schools: Borden, Safford, Tucson High (class of '58), Pima Community College, and the University of Arizona. For 23 years, she worked for the Diocese of Tucson at St. Elizabeth's Clinic; memorials may be sent there or to the Humane Society of So. Ariz. May our mother rest in peace, in heaven with the Lord. God bless her. Catholic Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020: Visitation, 9:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m.; Rosary, 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.; Mass, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 4725 E. Pima St. The gravesite ceremony will be noon -1:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020