LEE, Taft W. Jr.,
a forever resident of Tucson, AZ passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Taft is survived by his wife, Adonica; his children, Andrea, Taft D. (Ashley), Trevor (BT); and his granddaughters, Emma and Harper; he is also survived by his sisters, Judy Lee (Herb), Etta Chan (Paul), Linda Sue Fong (Sherman, deceased). Taft was born in Tucson on May 23, 1947 to Taft W. Lee Sr. and Edith Hee Lee. He worked for 37 years as a small business owner of Lee's 4-Wheel Drive. Taft was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and just visiting with his friends and family. Taft's first thought was to take care of the people that he cared for. He never wanted anything for himself, just to make his friends and family around him happy. He will be deeply missed by all. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Catalina United Methodist Church. In honor of Taft W. Lee Jr., donations can be given to American Diabetes Association or The .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020