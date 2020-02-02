GAUTSCH, Terence Joseph (Terry)
86, of Tucson passed in the presence of his daughters on January 28, 2020. He was born May 30, 1933 in Lacrosse, WI, and attended the University of Wisconsin. He served in both the Navy and Air Force as well as retired from GE after 37 years. He was considered one of the finest of gentleman and had a very clever wit enjoyed by all. Terry had a zest for life and adored his seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020