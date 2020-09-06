CANDLER, Teresa (Basurto)Teresa Candler was called home to Heaven to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Tucson, Arizona on October 14, 1933 to Ricardo C. Basurto and Carmen Mendibles Basurto. She was 86 years old, although she struggled with her health in recent years she was always full of life, energy, smiles, laughter and her caring nature to all who knew and loved her. To her family and friends, she was affectionately known as Auntie Vita and Vita. Her devotion to her faith, family and friends made her the pillar of strength we all loved, looked to and admired. She will always be known and remembered for her delicious cooking and her famous green corn tamales. She was a Wildcat basketball fan, she loved watching the UofA Wildcats play, she also enjoyed watching NBA basketball and looked forward to watching the playoffs. She also loved listening to George Strait on her little CD player. Most notable was her absolute devotion to her unwavering faith in God, her dedication to prayer and her selfless commitment to helping and caring for others throughout her life.She is survived by Johnny Candler, her loving and devoted husband of 48 years. She will be immensely missed by her children, Yolanda Nunez, Tony (Sandra) Bracamonte, Terry Canez, Eileen (Tracy) Peron and Darlene Bigornia; her ten grandchildren that loved their Nana tremendously, Gilbert, Corinna, Jazcelyn, Hope, Gabryelle, Cameron, Jaxon, Gina, Samantha and Brian. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Tayzia, Christopher, Gianna, Paulie, Elias and Dominic. She will also be greatly missed by her sisters, Olga Tanner and Maria Quevedo, as well as her large extended family of nieces, nephews, close cousins and dear friends.The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and thanks to Pauline Aguirre, she was truly an angel to our beloved mother, her wonderful care and devotion to our mother was immeasurable and we will forever be grateful for your presence in her life. We also want to give a warm thank you to the nurses at Peppi's House Hospice Care for the care they provided to our mother during her brief time there. To all who loved her, we ask for your continued prayers and thank you for your support at this time.Services will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85748 Saturday, September 12, 2020. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the Church is requiring masks and social distancing will be in place inside the church. We are humbling asking if you are attending the service to be mindful of refraining from physical contact when greeting the family, thank you in advance for your understanding during these difficult times and circumstances. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.