Teresa Ellen Midkiff


1951 - 2020
MIDKIFF, Teresa Ellen

known fondly to friends and family as Terry, passed away peacefully with her son, Adam by her side, January 25, 2020. Terry was born June 7, 1951 in Kealakekua, Hawaii. She moved to Tucson at the age of eight with her family. Terry attended Catalina High School and is a graduate of Woodstock High, Mussoourie, India. Terry had a bright, bubbly personality and a big heart. She is survived by her son, Adam Midkiff; grandson, John Midkiff; mother, Mary Gooch Sowls; sisters, Joy Calvert, Molly Assenmacher, Rebecca Midkiff and brothers, Michael Midkiff and Daniel Mahar. Terry was the daughter of the late John Howard Midkiff Jr. Terry enjoyed the ocean, music, art, crocheting and her Happy Hookers group. Celebration of Life will be held in late spring. We will miss you Terry, you will remain in our hearts. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020
