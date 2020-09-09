1/1
Teresa Norma (Romano) Traversone
TRAVERSONE, Teresa Norma (Romano)

passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Teresa was born on October 15, 1928 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Gabriel and Carmella. On April 19, 1952 she married her loving husband, Frank. Together they had Anthony, Mary Jo and Patricia. Teresa was a loving grandmother to seven and a great-grandmother to eight. Being the pillar of her family, she will be missed by all. A private Rosary will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. A private Funeral Service will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Friday, September 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tucson Medical Center Hospice, Tucson, Arizona.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
