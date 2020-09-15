KELSEY, Terrence S.of Lubbock, Texas, previously of Tucson, Arizona, went home to the Lord on September 10, 2020.Terry, as he was known to friends and family, was born in 1953 at Hill AFB, Utah, His father, Robert Kelsey, was originally from Michigan, while his mother, Marion Seguine, was born and raised in rural Utah. Terry was raised primarily in Southern California where Robert was successful in the television sales of the day, and his mother was able to be a stay at home mom.Terry was close to his mothers' brothers and learned to be a hunter, fisherman, and general outdoor survivor in Utah. With his dad and brother Kevin, Terry became proficient at building, flying, and competing in remote control airplanes. Terry graduated from Rim of the World High School in Lake Arrowhead, California. He entered the Vietnam era U.S. Air Force and served six years working on engines and as a non-commissioned officer.Terry entered the civilian work force as an aspiring engineer and example of leadership for General Dynamics. Terry went on to have a 34-year career with this company as it changed hands to become Hughes Aircraft and then Raytheon. Upon his retirement, Terry held the position of principal engineer. Terry was particularly known for his work on the Phalanx naval missile system and the HARM heat seeking airborne missile.As an outdoorsman, Terry was known for having barely missed qualifying for the 1984 Olympics. Terry gradually added golfing to his outdoorsman lifestyle and became an excellent bowler. Upon retirement, Terry added international travel to his interests, and he and his wife became ballroom dancing enthusiasts. This hobby melded his athleticism with his gregarious nature. Terry was known as being a helpful and available friend as well as one filled with personal integrity and fine character.All of this had to be put on the back burner as Terry fought the fight with cancer and was then called home.Terry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Gill Kelsey, as well as two children, Amanda Cook and Bryan Kelsey, both of Tucson, Arizona and two grandchildren, two stepdaughters, Leah Gill of Lubbock and Katerina Gill of Hobbs, NM and two step-grandchildren; his brother, Kevin Kelsey of Colorado Springs and sister, Kim Osgood, of Yucca Valley, California and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his late wife, Judith Kay Kelsey.There will be a Viewing and Rosary at RESTHAVEN FUNERAL HOME in Lubbock, TX on Monday, September 14, 2020. On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 there will be a graveside Funeral at Resthaven at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception in the funeral home. All are welcome to attend.