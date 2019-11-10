Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Terri C. Phillips


1948 - 2019
Terri C. Phillips Obituary
PHILLIPS, Terri C.

Left her large family and friends on the morning of November 4, 2019. Terri was a resident of Tucson since 1983. Born in Tacoma, WA on October 16, 1948, she attended school in Tacoma and Tooele, UT. After graduation she spent time in Panama with her parents and enjoyed her stay there. Preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and W.K. Phillips; brother, Gary Gilmer and sister-in-law, Lilli. She is survived by her sister, Janna (Jim); nieces, Jill and Lorraine (Frankie) and nephews, Jeff (Barb), Jon, Gene and Aunt Fairalee (Richard), and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews and their families. As she requested there will be no services. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019
