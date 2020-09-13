Terry Lason

LASON, Terry63, passed peacefully on August 13, 2020 after battling a long illness. Born and raised in Eastside Tucson, Terry was a fearless adventurer educated by the school of hard knocks. Most people considered 6'3" too tall to pursue a career as a jockey, or 150 pounds too skinny to withstand the intense punishment of Chinese Bok Fu Do martial arts training, but with a wanton disregard for the limitations of others, Terry chose to live by his own rules.A genuine horseman through and through, he learned to ride before he could walk. With his heart fully captivated by the magnificent beasts, he began an early career working with racehorses, eventually becoming the youngest trainer to ever claim first prize at Rillito Park at the tender age of 16. Despite a pitching prowess that led to an offer from the Cleveland Indians straight out of high school, thoroughbreds were his passion. This pursuit led to a dozen moves in six states including a stint working for a Kentucky Derby winning trainer until he eventually married and fathered two sons, his oft-declared proudest achievement.He selflessly sacrificed to better provide for his family, deciding to return to the family restaurant business in Tucson, managing and eventually owning the O.K. Corral steakhouse for over 20 years. Much of his twilight years were spent fishing, cooking, golfing, watching sports, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Terry was deeply loved by his family and his quick-witted jokes, wry smiles, and hearty laugh will be dearly missed. At the same time, we are happy for him to be reunited to the two loves of his life: his long-term partner Mary and his favorite horse Bronze Idol, upon whom there can be little doubt he is currently riding off into the sunset.Pre-deceased by parents, Jim Lason and Doris Knight; sister, Holly Lason and partner, Mary Sales. Survived by sons, C.J. (Lindsey) Lason and grandchildren, Ivy, Betty and Jack of Phoenix and Toby (Christina) Lason and granddaughter, Isla of San Juan Capistrano, CA; and ex-wives and dear friends, Nancy Olmstead and Susan Henderson.Arrangements made by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TROT. Terry's life will be celebrated in a private family setting, where his ashes will be scattered in the place where he was most at peace.