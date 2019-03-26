Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Valenzuela RIVERA. View Sign

RIVERA, Terry Valenzuela 2/22/1929 - 3/19/2019 Native of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Inocencia Valenzuela. As well as her granddaughter, Jessica Bojorquez; her nephew, Robert Valenzuela Jr. and her brothers, Ventura, Jesus and Robert Valenzuela. Survived by her children, Richard Rivera (Anabel L.), Joanne Wyatt (Danny W.), Raymond Rivera, Michael Rivera and Rosa Rivera (Danny D.); brother, Valentine Valenzuela Jr. and sisters, Norma (Danny), Isabel Valenzuela, Mary Sanchez (Alex). She will be missed by her 18 grandchildren and numerous great and great- great-grandchildren. She was a very strong, funny and witty soul. She never failed at providing unconditional love. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to her nurse Vera and the rest of the staff at Hospice Family Care for the excellent care and comfort provided for Terry in her final days. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN with reception to follow at same location, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706.





Funeraria del Angel South Lawn

