More Obituaries for Thelma Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Bernice (Sporn) Goldberg

Thelma Bernice (Sporn) Goldberg Obituary
GOLDBERG, Thelma Bernice (Sporn)

passed away in Tucson on January 10, 2020. Originally from New York, she enjoyed music, reading, travel, needle arts, and spending time with her family. Thelma taught at John Jay High School in Cross River, New York, and Lamson Business College in Tucson. She was also active in B'nai Brith and Hadassah. Preceded in death by husband Milton, she is survived by daughters, Gail (James) Tinsley, Laurie (Paul) Snyder, and Karen Goldberg; grandchildren, Jeremy Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Channa Snyder, and Rebecca Tinsley; and great-granddaughter Aurora Tinsley. Arrangements by EVERYGREEN MORTUARY, CEMETERY & CREMATORY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020
