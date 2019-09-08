|
|
FRANKEL, Thelma
Born in New York City on July 24, 1925, Thelma Prince was the daughter of Joseph and Fanny Prince and the big sister of Davida Prince Bye. A graduate of Adelphi College and Columbia University, she married Frank Berlin in 1948. She and Frank had three children, Larry, Joey and Maggie, who were together with her on September 4, 2019 when she passed away at Splendido in Oro Valley. Thelma was later married to Julius Frankel, who died in 1978. After retiring from a rewarding career as a history teacher and school administrator in New York, she moved to the Tucson area 35 years ago and enjoyed a long life rich in art, friends and family. She is survived by her children, their spouses, Connie Berlin, Ivy Tombak and Scott Taylor; her beloved grandchildren, Eli Berlin, Jesse Berlin, Frank Taylor, Kate Taylor and Jared Berlin, and her constant companion for the last 14 years, Phydeau. Services were private. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019