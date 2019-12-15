Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma M. Tomlin. View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Send Flowers Obituary

TOMLIN, Thelma M.



of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was 95 years old. Thelma was born on September 19, 1924 in Madison, Wisconsin to Osvald M. Berntsen and Dagmar O. (Halvorseth) Berntsen, who emigrated from Norway in 1923. Thelma was raised in Madison, where she attended East High School and Madison Business College. During these years, she met Ralph H. Tomlin, Jr., who she would later marry. Ralph served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, where he saw considerable action in the Pacific theater. During the war, Thelma moved to San Diego, California where she was employed in clerical services for the federal government in support of the war effort. After the war, Thelma and Ralph were married in San Diego in 1945, where they continued to live for a short time.



The couple later returned to Madison, where they raised two sons and continued to live throughout their marriage. Thelma was an excellent homemaker who ran the Tomlin household and managed the family's finances. For many years she also worked in the offices of Monona Grove High School. Thelma was a skillful bridge player and continued to enjoy the game well into her later years. In Madison she began to play golf, which became a great love of hers throughout her lifetime. She had many wonderful golf experiences with her husband and friends around the country, but perhaps her most memorable was playing a terrific round at Spy Glass Hill on the Monterey Peninsula in California. Thelma also had a great affection for animals, but especially dogs and her two golden retrievers.



After Ralph's death in 1993, Thelma became a part-year resident of Tucson, Arizona, and in 2003 she moved full time to Arizona. There she gained a full social life with many new friends and continued with her passions of bridge playing and golf. She especially enjoyed her evening wine social with close friends. During this time, she also fulfilled a life-long goal of visiting her parents' birth country, Norway, and meeting many of her Norwegian relatives for the first time.



Thelma is survived by her sons, Steven (Gina) Tomlin of Madison, WI and James (Cindy) Tomlin of Scottsdale, AZ; three grandchildren, Travis Tomlin, Seth Tomlin (Katie) and Stephanie Tomlin; three great-grandchildren, three nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Tomlin; her brother, Peter Berntsen, and her parents. Thelma was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life for Thelma will be held at a later date. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.







