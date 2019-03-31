Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Frederick JAMES. View Sign

JAMES, Theodore Frederick Ted lived an amazing life, full of love and friendship. Born to William and Geraldine James in 1944, Ted was raised in Royal Oak, Michigan. Ted excelled in Athletics at Kimball High School, playing key roles on many stellar Football and Baseball teams. An All-State Quarterback, Ted earned a Scholarship to Northern Arizona University. Ted was known as a scrambler and precision passer, setting records that stood at NAU for many years. Ted married Tucsonan Virginia Lent (Mann) while at NAU, and after a brief stint in the Marine Corp, moved to Tucson with their young son, Matthew. Ted was hired as PE Teacher at Catalina High School, where he became a fixture for nearly 30 years. "COACH JAMES" was an icon on Catalina's campus, coaching many sports teams including two stints as Head Football Coach and many years as Golf Coach. Ted was an excellent teacher, humorous and kind, and truly impacted his students. He felt fortunate to work with strong mentors and peers while at Catalina and made countless lifelong friendships, including his best friend and Golf partner of 44 years, John Haas. Ted retired in 1998 and pursued passions of golf, friendship and family. Ted was also a fixture at local golf courses, where he was known for his excellent play, great jokes and fantastic story telling. He loved his Golf family, playing in several leagues including Pima Masters. A dedicated Father and Husband, Ted is survived by wife of 19 years, Lori, son, Matthew (Rebecca) and beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Cooper. Ted was the eldest of five siblings, preceded in death by sister, Cathy in 2018. Ted is survived by sister, Laurie Stricklin (Jim), sister, Susan Mowery and brother, Dan (Carole), as well as cousin, Mark Reed (Lisa) and their respective families. Wife Lori was a remarkable nurse and caregiver for Ted as he battled Pancreatic Cancer for the last eight months. Son Matthew was his pride and joy. Ted passed peacefully on March 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Losing Ted too soon is incredibly difficult, but his amazing spirit and fun-loving nature lives on. We will celebrate Ted's remarkable life Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Haas/McKenzie residence, 3361 E. Terra Alta Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. Dress is "Ted" casual ie golf clothes are encouraged. Ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. but please come early (parking) and stay late (food/drinks) as we celebrate this great man!





