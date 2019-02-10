Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore J. "Ted" KAZY. View Sign

KAZY, Theodore J. "Ted" died peacefully on February 2, 2019 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 89. Ted is survived by daughter, Karen Sasse and husband Norm; son, Joel Kazy and wife Melissa; granddaughter, Sarah and grandson, Matthew and his wife Stephanie. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Anderson) Kazy; mother, Helen (Bielecki) Kazy and father, Joseph Kazy, all of Tucson. Ted was born on February 7, 1929 in Providence, Kentucky, grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and moved to Tucson as a teenager. After graduating from Tucson Senior High School in 1946, Ted enlisted in the Navy where he served as an aviation electronics technician in San Diego, CA, where he met and married Marjorie. Honorably discharged, Ted attended the University of Arizona on the GI Bill, and graduated in 1952 with a BA in Journalism. While attending the UofA, Ted was inducted into Pi Delta Epsilon National Honorary Journalism Fraternity, and served as news editor of the Arizona Wildcat, and editor of the Kitty Kat, the school's humor magazine. After graduation, Ted worked as a journalist in Phoenix for a few years, then was hired by Senator Barry Goldwater as a speech writer during the 1960 presidential campaign. Politics moved Ted to Washington, DC where he spent 20 years on Capitol Hill as the Senior Staff Supervisor for the U.S. Post Office and Civil Service Committee. Ted, an avid golfer, retired and moved back to Tucson in 1981, where he lived for 38 years. Ted will be buried with his wife Marjorie, near her hometown of Queen City, MO. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





