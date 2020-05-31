LEE , Theresa Marie



was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 15, 1958 and was found by her forever parents Peggy and Bob Kirby. She passed on the afternoon of May 17, 2020, and is survived by her father, two brothers, Kevin and Roger and sister, Margaret. Married to her hunee, Kenny Lee with little ones, Ricky, Robbie and Reanna. She was a loving mother who took pride and joy in raising her kids and caring for others as an RN and Nurse Practitioner. Services are TBD after changes in restrictions of Covid-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers we ask to donate towards the ALS Association. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.









