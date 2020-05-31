Theresa Marie Lee
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE , Theresa Marie

was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 15, 1958 and was found by her forever parents Peggy and Bob Kirby. She passed on the afternoon of May 17, 2020, and is survived by her father, two brothers, Kevin and Roger and sister, Margaret. Married to her hunee, Kenny Lee with little ones, Ricky, Robbie and Reanna. She was a loving mother who took pride and joy in raising her kids and caring for others as an RN and Nurse Practitioner. Services are TBD after changes in restrictions of Covid-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers we ask to donate towards the ALS Association. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved