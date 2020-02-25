Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese L. "Teri" Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODS, Therese "Teri" L.



age 81, of Tucson, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Teri was a force of nature—strong and honest with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a trail-blazer, rising through the ranks of the Arizona Department of Corrections, often being the first female to occupy the positions she earned, and eventually retiring with the rank of Captain. She spent much of her retirement traveling to every state in the continental US in a motorhome with her husband. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and her schnauzers.



She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest J. Houle and Florence (Masse) Houle and her daughter, Kathleen Maloney. She is survived by her husband, Loren L. Woods; sisters, Eileen M. Taylor and Denise Williams; brother, Ernest J. Houle (Gail); her daughters, Krisellen Maloney (Kevin McNeill) and Denise E. Banks (Virgil L. Banks, Jr.); her son, Thomas J. Maloney and several grandchildren. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



A Service in her memory will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at the First Church of God, 3355 N. Fontana Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705. In lieu of flowers, please spend some extra time outdoors with loved ones. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







