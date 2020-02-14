Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Matlock M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATLOCK, Thomas A., MD



MATLOCK, Thomas A., MDTom was born in on April 23, 1931 and later that year, moved as an infant to Tucson. He is survived by his wife, Vera; his son, Steve (Amy) and their children and grandchildren; his sister, Judy Creighton, and his brother, Jerry (Marge).He attended Amphitheater schools and graduated from AHS in the Class of 1948. He went to the University of Arizona, graduating in 1952. He was an ROTC member at UA and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Airforce. He was sent to Korea during that war. When he returned he met and married Vera Stipp. He then went to Northwestern University Medical School. When he graduated, Tom and Vera, with MD degree in hand, moved to Kalispell, MT. After a few years of medical practice there he went to Flagstaff and practiced there, then to Sedona, and finally to Wickenburg where he established the Wickenburg Healthcare Alliance, an organization to promote accessible, affordable, health care, especially in rural areas, and the WHA Clinic. Tom worked to meet those goals in his practice. During his last years he started Western Life Healthcare in Wickenburg as a Direct Primary Care clinic staffed by Nurse Practitioners under his supervision, where his patients paid fixed monthly or annual fees, for their healthcare. No insurance was required or accepted. He continued to operate the WLH clinic until aggressive lymphoma robbed him of his ability to speak and his vision.Tom was also interested in health education and worked with the Congress Elementary School and other schools to encourage integrating health education into their curricula. With his siblings he published, Health Education Primer (in English and Spanish), and Nutrition Lessons for Kids.Tom died on December 13, 2018, surrounded by family members. At his family's request, no public memorial services were held. He was an AAGG, an All American Good Guy! Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 14, 2020

