ABRAMS, Dr. Thomas 67, found peace on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona following a strong-willed battle with illness. Tom was a kind-hearted soul who devoted his career to the healing of others as a Family Practice Doctor in Tucson, Arizona. He was a self-made and curious man who turned a tough upbringing into a thirst for knowledge. Working days and going to school at nights, he put himself through school and became a Doctor ready to serve others. He had a true love for the arts and spent his free time enjoying theater, dance, music, art, and writing. He routinely could be found buying new books, flipping through albums and CDs, photographing flora and natural parks, witnessing the breathtaking experience of the Grand Canyon, or writing poetry. He is survived by his partner, Ida Plotkin, his sons, David Abrams, and Thomas Jacobsen, his daughter, Michelle Deatherage, his sister, Beck Lee, and brother, Randy Smith. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Congregation Or Chadash at 1:00 p.m. MST. We look forward to enjoying memories of his wonderful time on earth together. In lieu of flowers, we would love to honor Thomas Abrams by requesting donations to one of the following charities that he donated to and loved to support: - Friends of the Library:





