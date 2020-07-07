REEB, Thomas AndrewOn Sunday, June 28, 2020, Thomas Andrew Reeb, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 67.Tom was born on June 4, 1953 in Detroit, MI. He had brief residences in Chicago, IL and Murfreesboro, AR, but spent the majority of his life in Tucson, AZ. He graduated from Palo Verde High School & The University of Arizona with a B.S. in Agricultural Business. While he was at the U of A, he made lifelong friendships with his Fiji Brothers (Phi Gamma Delta).He was passionate about his career as a Real Estate Appraiser and was the proud owner of his own appraisal business for over 35 years. During that time, he mentored dozens of future appraisers, and took pride in helping others succeed.On August 28, 1993, he married Laura Fail. They raised four daughters, Melanie, Margo, Macy and McKenna.Tom had a positive outlook on life and always looked at "the glass half-full". He had an infectious laugh and brought a smile to all that knew him. Tom never had an unkind word to say about anyone.He is survived by his wife, Laura, and his four daughters and six grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Mary Culin, her husband Frank, and their children, Bubba Culin and Jenny Fletcher. Also, his aunts, Marianne Brooker and Jackie McGill, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the "Tom Reeb Memorial Well". Make check out to Mountain View Baptist Church with memo, "Hearts for Kenya-Tom Reeb" 3500 W. Overton Rd.Tucson, AZ 85742