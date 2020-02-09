Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Doran. View Sign Service Information St Pius X Catholic Church 1800 N Camino Pio Decimo Tucson, AZ 85715 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Pius X 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DORAN, Thomas E.



beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, was released from his long battle with Parkinson's disease on January 28, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. His life priorities were faith, family/friends, education, career, sports/fitness. Born July 21, 1938 and raised in Clarion, PA, the highlight of Thom's life was marriage to high school sweetheart, Karen K. Fleming, with whom he raised seven children and celebrated 50 years of marriage. After Thom graduated from ASU in Tempe, AZ with a BA and an MPA, he joined the USAF as a flight navigator, dutifully served in Viet Nam and earned the rank of captain. In 1969, Thom began working at the City of Tucson, then the U of A, and finally retired with the United Way of Greater Tucson in 2001. "Trix" and "Downtown Doran" were nicknames earned for his agility on the basketball court in his youth, and later, golf and poker became his favorite pursuits. In addition to many loyal friends, he is deeply mourned by children: Brendan (Ruth Farrell), Derek (Dara McNeal), Kara (Brian O'Neil), Teresa (Scott Kilbury), Joseph (Patricia Camarena), John and Shannon (Jean de Rubens). He leaves a legacy of affection for his grandchildren: Danielle, Ashleigh, Harrison, Raney, Cole, Declan and Dermot. Thom is preceded in death by his cherished wife, Karen; parents, John and Elizabeth Doran; and brother, John Doran. He is survived by sister, Joanne Clark of Emporium, PA. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Donations to the YMCA encouraged.







DORAN, Thomas E.beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, was released from his long battle with Parkinson's disease on January 28, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. His life priorities were faith, family/friends, education, career, sports/fitness. Born July 21, 1938 and raised in Clarion, PA, the highlight of Thom's life was marriage to high school sweetheart, Karen K. Fleming, with whom he raised seven children and celebrated 50 years of marriage. After Thom graduated from ASU in Tempe, AZ with a BA and an MPA, he joined the USAF as a flight navigator, dutifully served in Viet Nam and earned the rank of captain. In 1969, Thom began working at the City of Tucson, then the U of A, and finally retired with the United Way of Greater Tucson in 2001. "Trix" and "Downtown Doran" were nicknames earned for his agility on the basketball court in his youth, and later, golf and poker became his favorite pursuits. In addition to many loyal friends, he is deeply mourned by children: Brendan (Ruth Farrell), Derek (Dara McNeal), Kara (Brian O'Neil), Teresa (Scott Kilbury), Joseph (Patricia Camarena), John and Shannon (Jean de Rubens). He leaves a legacy of affection for his grandchildren: Danielle, Ashleigh, Harrison, Raney, Cole, Declan and Dermot. Thom is preceded in death by his cherished wife, Karen; parents, John and Elizabeth Doran; and brother, John Doran. He is survived by sister, Joanne Clark of Emporium, PA. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Donations to the YMCA encouraged. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020

