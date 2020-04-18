Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gerald Dean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEAN, Thomas Gerald



70, passed away on April 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Jeffrey and Lisa; brother, Paul (Mary, Ryan and Kyla) and many loving extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Beatrice. Tom was born and raised in Tucson. He graduated from Tucson High in 1969 and was a proud member of the football team. He retired as a land surveyor from TEP. Tom was a loving husband and devoted father, who never missed one of his kids' games. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date when all those that loved him will be able to attend.











