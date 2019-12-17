Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Guadalupe Alvarez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost a beautiful soul on November 23, 2019. Thomas Guadalupe Alvarez was born in Benson, Arizona March 7, 1963 and lived many years in Tucson. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Alvarez, in 1970 and his mother, Gloria Alvarez, two days after his last birthday in 2019. Thomas will be eternally remembered by his eight brothers and sisters, Albert, Cruz, Maxie, Kathy, Anthony, Angie, Carmelo and Gracie Alvarez. Thomas will also be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and even great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, "Tom" will be greatly missed by his family of friends, co-workers, and roommates who's friendships span decades. Thomas was know all over Tucson from the waitstaff at his favorite restaurants, his local grocery clerks, to his favorite baristas. The world is a little more grey without his beaming smile and warm hugs. The family will have a private ceremony to release his remains in March. In lieu of flowers, please send donations online to Banner Cancer Center at the UofA in memory of Thomas Alvarez or contact the UofA Department of Hydrology (520) 621-7120 to donate towards an on campus memorial.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 17, 2019

