KEEL, Thomas Harrison



passed away August 30, 2019. He was born October 14, 1937 in New Bern, North Carolina to the late Eldred Conway Keel and Matha Ell Miller. Thomas served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He later worked and retired from American Airlines in Tucson. He is survived by his wife, Karen Keel; his daughter, Laura Theresa Gandy (Troy) of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; his sons, Thomas Harrison Keel, Jr. (Michelle) of Maricopa, Mathew Conway Keel of Phoenix and Andrew Thomas Keel of Scottsdale; seven grandchildren and the mother of his children, Barbara Keel. A Memorial Service will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ's Church of the Valley Scottsdale, 19030 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. Arrangements by BUELER FUNERAL HOME.







