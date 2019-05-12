Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

BROSNAN , Thomas Joseph "Tom"



passed away April 28, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born September 3, 1932 in Staten Island, NY to John Joseph Brosnan and Dorothy Malone Brosnan. Tom graduated from Port Richmond High School on Staten Island and entered the Navy two days before his 18th birthday. He fought in the Korean War on a Submarine and after three years Tom was discharged in San Diego. He attended Ventura College where he majored in electrical engineering. While in school he also worked at the State Mental Institute in Camarillo. He completed his education at San Jose University graduating in 1963 with a degree in chemistry and graduate studies in business. He worked for United Technology and then at Kaiser Cement at Permanette, CA as Plant Superintendent. He married Margaret Giorgi and they had two sons, Steven Michael Brosnan and David John Brosnan. His second marriage was to Sydney Robbin in 1977. He was hired as Superintendent of Arizona Portland Cement so Tom and Sydney moved to Tucson. He was later promoted to Plant Manager. He retired in 1994 after heart problems and open-heart surgery. Tom and Sydney purchased a cattle ranch in 1991 and following his retirement they moved to Tombstone, AZ. He and Sydney ran the cattle ranch until he could no longer ride a horse. Tom is survived by his wife, Sydney; a sister, Dorothy Belletterie of South Port, NC; his son, Steven of Sierra Vista, AZ; his son, David and wife Anne of London, England; their daughters, Margaret and Katherine; his grandson, Matthew and wife Lea of Wakefield, MA and their son, Asher. Tom loved fishing, the outdoors and giving back to the community he will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a wicked card and cribbage player. He was an excellent teacher of life and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions can be made to the Winn Feline Foundation, 637 Wyckoff Ave., Suite 336, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. There are no further plans at this time. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







