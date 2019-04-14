FELDSIEN, Thomas Joseph 78, passed away from this earthly life on March 29, 2019. He was born in Redfield, South Dakota to Ted and Mary Anne Feldsien. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a high school art teacher in District 214 (Buffalo Grove and Wheeling High Schools) in the Northwest Chicago suburbs for 34 years. He and his wife, Mary moved to Tucson following retirement in 2001. He lived in an HOA community where he taught sculpture to the residents for 14 years and played golf as often as he could. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Judy and Janet. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Bryden) of 55 years and his children, Thomas Matthew Feldsien and Laura (Douglas) Berman; grandchildren, Ellen and Jack Feldsien, Michael and Timothy Berman; siblings, Pat Feldsien, Rosella Ryan, Eugene Feldsien (Betty), Sue Mlynczak and Robert Feldsien (Gina). A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in the Ballroom at The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana, AZ on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tucson Museum of Art or the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Marana. Rest in peace with those who have gone before you. We will remember your happy face always looking for fun, the twinkle in your eyes, and your loving soul forever. Arrangements by THE NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019