|
|
MOCK, Thomas L.
passed away in his home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
--
He is survived by his wife, Madelyn; daughter, Amy Selbyg (Jon);
sister, Charlene Meistrell (Don, deceased);
brother, Jack Mock (Betty, deceased);
sister, Judy Armstrong (Frank, deceased);
and numerous nephews, nieces, and many friends.
--
Tom served in the U.S. Navy and on the
Tucson Police Department.
--
At his request, there will be no services.
Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 21, 2019