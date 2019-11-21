Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
MOCK, Thomas L.

passed away in his home on Monday, November 18, 2019.

--

He is survived by his wife, Madelyn; daughter, Amy Selbyg (Jon);

sister, Charlene Meistrell (Don, deceased);

brother, Jack Mock (Betty, deceased);

sister, Judy Armstrong (Frank, deceased);

and numerous nephews, nieces, and many friends.

--

Tom served in the U.S. Navy and on the

Tucson Police Department.

--

At his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 21, 2019
