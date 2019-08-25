Thomas L. Tom "Kroc" Vock (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear of Tom's passing. I have many great..."
    - Missy (Vock)Moore
  • "Caroline,Jimmy & Volk Family. Our deepest sympathy and..."
    - Butch & Patty VandeWettering
  • "Rest In Peace Croc , you'll be missed pal , great guy and a..."
    - Tim Burr DeCoster
  • "Prayers for Kroc and family. He is dearly missed! Love..."
    - Jan Debruin
  • "Sorry to here of Toms passing. He will be missed dearly...."
    - Mark Coffey
Service Information
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI
54130
(920)-766-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer Street
Kaukauna, WI
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer Street
Kaukauna, WI
Obituary
VOCK, Thomas L. Tom "Kroc"

age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Tom was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his endless generosity, contagious sense of humor, and infinite love of family and friends. Tom's endearing personality earned him new friendships everywhere he went. He had an enormous heart and was full of kindness.

Tom was born in Illinois on July 3, 1952, son of Kenneth and Margaret (Dawson) Vock. Tom is survived by his soulmate, Carolyn Romenesko and his son, Jim Romenesko; his beloved sisters and brothers, Sue (Bob) Main, Ron (Monique) Vock, Rick (Jean) Vock, and Peggy (Scott) Sampson; a stepsister, LuAnn Vondracek (Mike Jones); two stepbrothers, Jim Vondracek and Tom (Sheryl) Vondracek; as well as his loving nieces and nephews, Michelle (Ryan Laboy) Vock, Kevin Vock, Ben Sampson, Nate Sampson, Ryan Vock, Rob (Kara) Main, Jill (Chad) Triatik, Mara (Harold) Bonnell, Nolan Vondracek, Calvin Vondracek, Alena Vondracek and Joshua Vondracek. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Vock; his mother, Margaret "Babe" Vock Vondracek and his stepfather, Robert Vondracek.

A Funeral Mass for Tom was held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

Tom was a volunteer coach at Special Olympics of Tucson for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: Special Olympics of Tucson, AZ, 3340 N. Country Club Rd #102, Tucson, AZ 85716 or donate at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/arizona Arrangements by FARGO FUNERAL HOMES.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Kaukauna, WI   920-766-6200
