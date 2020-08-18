COLLINS, Thomas M.
Born November 10, 1927 in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Frank Collins and Josephine Slattery Collins. Died on August 5, 2020. Mr. Collins served in the United States Navy WWII, Asiatic - Pacific theatre. He received his BA degree from the University of Iowa in 1950 and his Juris Doctor degree in 1952. He married Joanne Heath in Iowa City, Iowa on April 5th, 1950. He joined the Law Firm of Shuttleworth and Ingersoll in 1952 and served as President and Chairman of the Law Firm for many years until he discontinued full time practice and became Of Counsel to the Law Firm in 1999 when he and his wife, Joanne moved to Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 70 years. Mr. Collins is survived by four sons: Thomas M. Collins Jr. (Becky) of Ojai, CA; Kevin H. Collins (Sally Stephenson) of Cedar Rapids, IA; Kirby C. Collins, (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA and Ted Collins (Jo) of Olathe, KS. He is survived by nine grandchildren, Emily Collins, Bonnie Collins, Caroline Chanh, Kirby Collins, Jr. (Lindsey), Drew Collins, Aimee Collins, Lolo Lauren (Patrick), Kripa Collins, Amber Collins and three great-grandchildren, Eric Chanh, Charlotte Chanh and Aubree Collins.
Mr. Collins was preceded in death by a daughter Shelley in 1968.
Mr. Collins served on many business Boards including: APAC TeleServices, Inc.; AEGON USA, Inc.; Life Investors, Inc., Chairman; Life Investors Insurance Company of America, Chairman; McLeod, Inc.; TelecomUSA; Teleconnect; and 2001 Development Corporation, President.
His Civic & Charitable Boards included: Board of Regents, State of Iowa; Cedar Rapids Civil Service Commission; Cedar Rapids - Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, President; Cedar Rapids Efficiency and Reform Commission; Cedar Rapids Country Club, President; Jewish National Fund Tree of Life Award 1994; Methodist Health Network; Mount Mercy College Trustee; Priority One Committee, President; St. Luke's Methodist Hospital, Chairman; STL Health Resources, Chairman; United Cerebral Palsy Association of Iowa, President; United Cerebral Palsy Association of America, Vice President.
He was very active in the Legal community and participated in the following: Federal Practice Committee of Northern District of Iowa, Co-Chairman; Linn County, Iowa State and American Bar Associations; Linn County Bar Association, President; Fellow of the American Bar Foundation; Fellow of the Iowa State Bar Foundation; Iowa Law School Foundation, Vice Chairman; Iowa State Bar Association, President Young Lawyers Section; Best Lawyers in America; University of Iowa College of Law Distinguished Service Award 1998.
Donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ, 85711, for the benefit of Splendido employee scholarships or to a charity of choice
. There will be no services in Tucson. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.